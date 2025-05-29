Raiders Are Set Up Well For Future
The Las Vegas Raiders have done everything right this offseason to setup themselves up well for the 2025 season. The Raiders brought in the right head coach in Pete Carroll and the right general manager in John Spytek to get things going for the team. And so far they have been up to the challenge and have made this team better in their first offseason with the organization.
The two made one of the biggest moves this offseason by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith from Seattle. Spytek and Carroll now have the quarterback the Raiders have been searching for the last couple of years.
The Silver and Black also made the right decision by not reaching for any free agents or trades. They did not overpay for any player or make a trade that would set the organization back a couple of years.
The Raiders now have a good draft class as well. The team selected a player who will best fit their team and the new culture they are trying to build in Las Vegas. The 2025 draft class was featured by top pick, running back Ashton Jeanty. Now, as the Raiders are set to have a bounce-back year in 2025, they are set up well for the 2026 season as well.
Projected 2026 cap space: $94,994,192 (second highest)
Total 2026 NFL Draft picks: Seven (tied for fourth most)
"Las Vegas was one of the more active teams this offseason, hiring Pete Carroll as head coach and then trading for quarterback Geno Smith. They also added one of the more dynamic prospects at the NFL Draft in running back Ashton Jeanty. Despite that, the Raiders could again make waves next offseason, especially with roughly $95 million in salary cap space," said Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.
"The team already extended Smith, so their quarterback room is locked up for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, they also extended pass rusher Maxx Crosby. They do have left tackle Kolton Miller, receiver Jakobi Meyers, and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce as notable free agents, but they shouldn't limit their capabilities on the open market at all."
As for the NFL Draft, Las Vegas possesses all of its picks and is projected to receive a fourth-round compensatory selection as well.
