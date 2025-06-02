One Move the Las Vegas Raiders Should Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders have needed help at cornerback since at least last offseason. The position group became even more of a concern this past season when injuries decimated it, and again this offseason when it was destroyed by free agency.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed one move every team in the National Football League should consider before the season starts. Austin believes the Raiders should consider adding to their group of cornerbacks.
"The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense was decent against the run in 2024, but the unit wasn’t great at defending the pass. They ranked 17th in the NFL in pass defense success rate (53.9%), but they allowed a 96.5 opponent passer rating (24th). The Raiders’ need for cornerback help heightened once the team moved on from Jack Jones. They also lost Nate Hobbs in free agency," Austin said.
Austin noted the Raiders are top-heavy at the cornerback position, to say the least. Jakorian Bennett was proving to be one of the better cornerbacks in the league before suffering a season-ending injury.
While the Raiders have talent at cornerback, their group of cornerbacks is either unproven or has a notable history of injuries. Regardless, the unit will be tested often this upcoming season, as it is no secret the Raiders' cornerbacks are the defense's most significant weakness.
Specifically, Austin believes the Raiders should consider cornerback Rasul Douglas, as their group of cornerbacks could use additional veteran experience.
"Jakorian Bennett is a promising player who was on pace to have a much-improved sophomore campaign before an injury interrupted it, but he needs help. Las Vegas drafted Darien Porter, who comes with a strong athletic profile and plenty of upside. Eric Stokes is a veteran, but his play has declined over the years. This group needs a proven veteran to lead the way, and Rasul Douglas fits the bill," Austin said.
"Douglas is a physical cornerback with the length to contest passes and the toughness to hold his own in run support. He recorded five tackles for loss for the Bills in 2024. He thrives in zone coverage and uses his big frame to challenge receivers along the boundary. Douglas has five interceptions and 19 pass breakups over the past two seasons."
