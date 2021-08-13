NFL's Best Fullback: Alec Ingold

The best fullback in the NFL is the Las Vegas Raiders Alec Ingold, and teams know they have to plan for the versatile star.

There aren't that many fullbacks in the league, and the very few around do not get the recognition they deserve.

Luckily for the Silver and Black fans, the best fullback in the National Football League is on your team.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold is embracing his role in a Raiders offense filled with explosive players that receive much attention. Still, along with those players, Ingold is finding a way to make everyone around him better.

He might not receive as much attention from the media, but he sure does get attention from defenses. There are not many secrets to having a fullback on the field; defenses know it's either a run or a play-action pass.

"You're not going to write a whole lot of stories about what a fullback does on a day to day basis, but I have to master the fundamentals of my role and my role on this team is making a four-yard run into six yards, a three yard catch into a five-yard catch, giving Derek Carr, a half a second longer," said Ingold.

While it might not be a glamorous position to play, Ingold embraces the Raider image and finds ways for this offense to dominate on the field.

"This offense, I think we have all the talent in the world, we have all the people in the right places, we have the tight ends, we have the quarterback, we have the line, we have the backs, we have the receivers. So it's just about consciously making a choice every day to dominate," added Ingold. "I think if we can start dominating on offense, I think you'll see a little bit different results for us.

Ingold's role as a fullback has helped build the Raider's high-powered offense, and whether he doesn't get all the recognition in the world by the media, Raider Nation knows what he does on this team is appreciated.

