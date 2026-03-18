Spending Big on Tyler Linderbaum Was Raiders' Only Logical Path

The Las Vegas Raiders had to do something when it came to their offensive line this offseason. The Silver and Black answered the call by bringing in one of the best free agents, if not the best one, from this free agency class.

The Raiders signed center Tyler Linderbaum from the Baltimore Ravens. Linderbaum is seen by some as the best center in the NFL. He is coming off a great year, and he is still a young player who will be the anchor for this Raiders offensive line next year.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and center Corey Bullock (67) enter the field for warm up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Linderbaum was a great signing, even though the Raiders had to give up a little more money to get him. When you have a free agent like Linderbaum out there, and the center position was a huge question mark for this team last season, you make sure you do everything you can to get him to come to your team.

The Raiders did just that, and it is okay that they spend a little more because this is a big-time player and one that is great, and you did not have to trade any picks for.

Over paying was the right move for the Raiders

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

There were many teams interested in Linderbaum, but most could not afford to give him the money that the Raiders did. One thing that the Raiders were not going t for Linderbaum. The Raiders front office made it happen, and it was a great thing to see because in the past, top free agents have not wanted to come to Las Vegas because of everything this franchise has done to not bring the right people in. That has now changed, and players know that.

“In that offense, they put a lot mentally on the center, right?" said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The center is a huge part of the pre-snap operation when it comes to setting protections and all that stuff. That takes stuff off the plate of the quarterback, so by investing in Linderbaum, I think you’re investing in Mendoza. So, that’s why I like that move. I think it’s a scheme fit, and it helps you with your young quarterback.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks to the media after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is going to be important for the Raiders to get that connection between center and quarterback going quickly. But that does not mean that this group cannot be successful in their first season together. The Raiders did the right thing and went after a top free agent.