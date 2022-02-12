Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Kyler Gordon, Washington Huskies

Washington Husky Kyler Gordon was one half of a dynamic cornerback duo that finished the season with the best passing defense in the nation.

Starting cornerback Kyler Gordon helped the Washington Huskies finish the season with the best passing defense in the nation.

Gordon, one half of a Huskies dynamic cornerback duo along with Trent McDuffie, looked unstoppable all season, despite the Huskies' overall record of 4-8.

The versatile cornerback enters the draft and can possibly be an intriguing pick for the Las Vegas Raiders, who are sitting with the 22nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“[Gordon] is physical in coverage, likes to beat guys up without being grabby throughout the route. Good eye discipline in zone coverage as an underneath defender, does not allow himself to get out leveraged by route concepts. A willing tackler who displays solid tackling skills in space,” NFL Draft Bible said.

The overpowering cornerback finished his Husky career with 98 tackles (78 solo), three tackles for losses, two interceptions, 14 pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

At the completion of the season, McDuffie received much of the attention coming out of Washington.

However, Gordon does have a size advantage over his teammate.

At 6-foot, 200 pounds, Gordon is incredibly athletic, possesses impressive ball skills, and his physicality is apparent on every snap.

Gordon also has a lot more experience playing multiple positions in the secondary, trying out safety, playing both outside corners and slot this season,earning an 89.6 coverage grade by Pro Football Focus.

Gordon has come a long way from his early college days. He got to work after being benched early in his career in Seattle and along the troubled journey, Gordon has elevated his game to earn the right to be named a first round draft prospect.

While his teammate McDuffie is expected to be drafted in the early part of the first round, Gordon can be another valuable addition for the Raiders sitting in the later part of the first round.

