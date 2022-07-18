Raiders Training Camp Preview: Interior Linemen

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the verge of starting training camp, and all eyes will be looking at the progression of the offensive line.

The Raiders approach to stabilize the offensive line this offseason wasn’t by signing a high-profile player as in other areas of the roster, instead they feel the players on the roster, along with a draftee can help solidify the interior of the offensive line.

The interior part of the offensive line was decimated by injuries. Both starting guards Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good missed most of the entire 2021 season.

The rookies will hit the field for training camp starting on Monday, and one player many will be keeping an eye on is the Raiders third-round selection from the 2022 NFL Draft, guard Dylan Parham.

The “Rookie”

The Raiders first selection of the draft came in the third round, when they selected Parham with its 90th overall pick.

Parham was one of the fastest offensive linemen coming out of the draft, with experience playing multiple positions across the line at Memphis.

He is expected to take one of the starting guard positions, and his progression and learning of the system is what will determine how quick the interior of the line comes together as a whole.

The Returning Starters

Andre James enters his fourth-season with the Raiders, and looks to continue as the team's starting center. As the starting center a year ago, James was a reliable piece for starting quarterback Derek Carr, who played every down.

Denzelle Good was set to hold the starting right guard but went down with a season-ending injury in the first game of the season.

That position was filled by Jermaine Eluemunor and by mid-season, last year’s first round selection, tackle Alex Leatherwood manned the position.

Eluemunor may have an advantage this offseason, having played two seasons under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.

Incognito went down with an injury two games into the season, and that injury would keep him sideline for the entire season.

John Simpson stepped in last season for the injured Incognito and held down the starting left guard for the entire season.

Hroniss Grasu and Lester Cotton Sr. were two players that spent most of their time in the practice squad, and this seems to go in that direction if they perform well during training camp.

The “Veteran” Acquisitions

Alex Bars joins the Raiders after playing 38 games (11 starts) in his three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Jordan Meredith signed as an undrafted free-agent (UDFA) with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams last season. Before his short stint with the Rams, he was named All-Conference USA Second Team his senior year as the starting right guard at Western Kentucky.

The Raiders made sure they added depth and competition across the interior offensive line, especially at the guard position.

As training camp begins this week, the Raiders will be looking to secure and solidify that guard position which set them back a year ago.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews