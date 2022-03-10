Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Mykael Wright, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Duck Mykael Wright can become a solid backup and contributor in kick returns for the Las Vegas Raiders should they select him in the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders can add depth at cornerback via the NFL Draft and bring in help in kick return duties all with one player.

Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright brought that same versatility to Eugene and can do that same to a Raiders team looking to solidify many positions in the roster.

“To stand out among multiple future NFL defenders as a true freshman is a notable accomplishment. Mykael Wright has been a steady, noteworthy defensive back for his whole college career to this point. The talented cornerback boasts a flexible, fluid frame and has loose hips to change direction. He also exhibits clean feet in his transitions and hip turns. The Oregon defender is at his best in man coverage. Wright is extremely patient and uses his movement skills and above-average play strength to stay in phase through route breaks. Similarly, he uses physicality to throw off a route’s timing and spacing. Further, he displays an impressive understanding of leverage and plays very well from the top shoulder,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Wright, a 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback, did not allow his size and length to be a disadvantage at the college level.

The Oregon product recorded 65 total tackles (46 solos), three tackles for losses, one interception, and one forced fumble in his final season with the Ducks.

Wright also returned 12 kickoffs for 332 yards, averaging 27.7 yards per return with a long runback of 56 yards.

His performance led to an honorable mention on the Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference team, and Pro Football Focus named him All-Pac-12 first team as a kick returner and All-Pac-12 third team as a cornerback.

“While Wright has the potential to mirror with pure movement skills, he thrives when keeping his hand in the receiver’s hip pocket to better anticipate their movements. What’s more, the defender has the long speed to cover deep routes. Wright also has a knack for evading contact against rub routes. When playing from a recovery position, he typically takes proper angles to meet the receiver. At the catch point, Wright wins with his physical play-style. After the reception and against the run, the Ducks’ star is an active tackler. He is exceptional at working to the ball carrier through or around blocks. Finally, Wright is an exciting kick returner,” NFL Draft Bible added.

Wright shows to have the vision and awareness to excel as an inside corner.

He has shown great coverage skills, ball skills and toughness throughout his college career but lacks consistent tackling in the run game.

Wright's size and length will limit him to play as an outside cornerback, which is why he may be limited to play inside in sub-packages, with the potential of becoming a good backup/starting slot corner in the NFL.

While he develops as a corner, Wright can come into a Raiders team looking to add depth across the entire roster and contribute in kick return duties right away.

Wright was an invitee at the NFL Combine in which he ran 4.57 in the 40-yard dash, displaying the speed used as a kick returner. That was about it for Wright, as he did not participate in any on-field drills.

