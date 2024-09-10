Raiders GM Tom Telesco Continues to Add in Latest Personnel Moves
HENDERSON, Nev.—After a disappointing start to the 2024 season, Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco was not content with the team he had for Coach Antonio Pierce.
Today, with potential other moves on the horizon, the team announced some new additions.
Per the team:
Raiders Announce Transactions
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agents DE K’Lavon Chaisson and CB Kyu Blu Kelly to the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.
Chaisson joins the Raiders after spending the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the first round (20th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and has played in 57 career games with 11 starts and totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), five sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two passes defensed.
A native of Houston, Texas, Chaisson played three years at LSU and finished his college career with 92 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
Kelly was originally a fifth-round draft pick (157th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 NFL Draft and has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders. He has appeared in eight games and recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss.
A native of Las Vegas, Nev., Blu Kelly played four seasons at Stanford and totaled 148 tackles, 26 passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was named second team All-PAC 12 as a senior.
