UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Tariq Woolen had the best performance of all candidates at the NFL Combine and could fit the Las Vegas Raiders

Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners cornerback Tariq Woolen stole the show at the 2022 NFL Combine.

No cornerback stood out more at the combine than Woolen.

Woolen has all the measurements an NFL scout is looking for at a cornerback.

A massive press corner prospect at 6-4 and 205 pounds, he has nearly 34-inch arms and blew away every drill he took part in.

The standout corner for UTSA Roadrunners clocked a 4.26 40-yard dash, the second-fastest time among prospects at the combine and the fourth-fastest time in NFL Combine history.

A former wide receiver was asked by his old head coach to convert to cornerback his junior year.

Woolen considered transferring to a different school that wanted him to play wide receiver but as the new head coach arrived at UTSA, he asked Woolen to decide what he wanted to play and he decided to stick with it and it sure has paid off.

There was one problem, after fully committing to play corner, he was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, schools closed and Woolen had to figure out how to continue to learn the position.

Woolen asked for help via social media, and Thailand Pierce, a FedEx delivery driver and indoor football player who had recently moved to San Antonio spent time with him.

They would often do drills on the baseball field at UTSA because the football fields were closed.

Woolen spent time learning schemes through the NFL Madden video game during his time off.

Woolen then received help from the new defensive backs coach, Nick Graham, and it was on full display how much he improved with proper training.

Although he lacks experience at the position, his measurements and athleticism make up for it and make him a hot prospect in this year’s draft.

Woolen can be a perfect fit with the Raiders, who are looking to add depth with fast and skilled cornerback prospects.

