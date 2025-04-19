John Spytek and Pete Carroll Are on the Same Page
The Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek and Pete Carroll to help rebuild their roster and get the team going in the right direction. Spytek and Carroll provide the Raiders with experience that will be valuable to their respective tasks in Las Vegas.
Spytek helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assemble a roster that has been one of the best teams in the NFC South since Spytek arrived there. Carroll has many years of experience guiding teams of all talent levels, which will undoubtedly help his tenure with the Raiders.
While the two have their differences in views on any given Raiders-related issues, Spytek and Carroll also see many things in a similar manner. In their pre-draft press conference, Carroll explained the similarities he feels he and Spytek already share, after only a short time together.
"We love the Raiders. What I'm seeing from John [Spytek] is really his depth of commitment to the people that we choose, and the makeup of the person and the character and certainly the competitiveness of the guys, the hunger that they bring. That's something that we both cherish. And so, we come from a real connected spot in that regard," Carroll said.
Carroll confirmed running back Ashton Jeanty's comments about the Raiders being very concerned with players' characters more than most of the other teams he had spoken to leading up to the draft. For Carroll, few things are more important when drafting a player, than character.
"So, in every choice that we make, every decision we're talking about, it always comes up. 'What kind of guy is this guy? What can we expect? How could he complement our mentality?’ Right now, we're building this team, and so much of that comes from the character and the attitude and in the makeup of the people," Carroll said.
"And so, as we draft all the way throughout the rounds, that's going to be a huge factor in all of our decisions. And we're really connected in our thinking in that regard. So, I know we both feel very comfortable about going into this, because we know we have that kind of baseline that we're starting from."
