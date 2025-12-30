What the Raiders Really Won in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders faced their biggest challenge yet this season in Week 17. Figuring out a way to lose to the 2 - 13 New York Giants. They found a way to do so spectacularly, and now the focus of this offseason becomes entirely different.

The Raiders now own the first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , just the second time in franchise history that they've done so. Pending a Week 18 Matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs , they'll hold on to the pick and control their destiny in which direction they'd like to go.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson writes for CBS Sports, and he published his fourth version of a mock draft reflecting the results of Week 17. With the first overall pick, the Raiders are predicted to select Fernando Mendoza and attempt to revamp their franchise under the Heisman winner.

"Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation", said Wilson.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What the Raiders need right now is consistency, and you'd have a hard time finding a quarterback in this draft class as consistent as Mendoza. He throws one of the prettiest balls in his draft class, and he's shown he has what it takes to uplift an organization into stardom.

"While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff"

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza's numbers don't stand out, but his tape reveals a calmness in his game, as if he's a seasoned veteran. He doesn't get frazzled much, and he's a clear plus in the locker room. I may be biased because we share the same name, but I have a feeling Mendoza will be special in the NFL.

The key to making Mendoza's rookie season as successful as possible will be fixing the offensive line. They already have plenty of young weapons that Mendoza can take advantage of in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty , but that means nothing if he's in constant duress in the pocket.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders must remember Mendoza isn't the type of prospect who creates opportunities for himself. He can operate excellently in structure, so it's of the utmost importance that they pair him with an offensive coordinator who knows how to play to his strengths.

