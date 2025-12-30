Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The fact that the Chiefs are road favorites against the Raiders in Week 18 of the NFL season likely doesn't surprise many people, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a single person who thought Kansas City would hold a 6-10 record entering the final week.
Unfortunately, it's been a season from hell for the defending AFC champions. Bad luck, close losses, and an injury to Patrick Mahomes have led them to where they are today, facing a bad Raiders team in a meaningless game to close out the season.
Even if the game is meaningless outside of draft position, there's still a reason to bet on it. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this AFC West finale.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -5.5 (-115)
- Raiders +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -275
- Raiders +225
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-110)
- UNDER 36.5 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 4
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chiefs Record: 6-10
- Raiders Record: 2-14
Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Chiefs are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 10-1 in the Chiefs' last 11 games
- Chiefs are 7-0 straight up in their last eight games played in Vegas
- The UNDER is 8-1 the last nine times the Chiefs played a divisional opponent
- Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Raiders' last five games
Chiefs vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- Patrick Mahomes, QB - IR
- Derrick Nnadi, DT - Questionable
- Jaylon Moore, OT - Questionable
- Nikko Remigio, WR - IR
- Jake Briningstool, TE - IR-R
- Jaylen Watson, CB - IR
Raiders Injury Report
- Raheem Mostert, RB - Questionable
- Jack Bech, WR - Questionable
- Geno Smith, QB - Doubtful
- Adam Butler, DT - Questionable
- Dylan Parham, G - Questionable
Chiefs vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
- Ashton Jeanty, RB - Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty has struggled in the Raiders' backfield all season long, but it isn't his fault. The Raiders' offensive line has been arguably the worst in football, and Jeanty continuously has nowhere to run. With that being the case, he still has an outside shot of racking up 1,000 yards on the ground in his rookie season. He needs 112 against the Chiefs on Sunday to reach that mark.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with the Chiefs as favorites:
It's hard to back a team in Week 18 that's actively hoping to lose this game to get a better draft pick. Sure, the players themselves will play their hardest, but by sitting a healthy Maxx Crosby for the final two weeks, it's clear the people who run this franchise want them to lose this game. The Chiefs have little to play for either, but at least they aren't actively hoping to lose.
Not only are the Raiders arguably the worst team in the league, but now their management is setting them up to lose. That's a scary duo for any bettor brave enough to back them with their money. Give me the Chiefs.
Pick: Chiefs -5.5 (-115) via FanDuel
