What Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Is Changing Ahead of Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has been one of the best rookies this season. The Silver and Black took Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a pick that the Raiders really wanted, and they made it happen.
It was good to see the Raiders get the top running back coming out of college in the draft. It was one of their biggest needs, if not the biggest need, for this team coming into this season.
For Jeanty, it did not get off to the fast start that many were expecting. Jeanty was slowly worked in. Head coach Pete Carroll did not just want to give the rookie a lot of carries right away coming out of the gate. That was a little frustrating for Jeanty, because he wants to be the workhorse for this team, and that was one other reason they took him so high in the draft. That changed real quick.
Over the last few weeks, Jeanty has gotten more carries and has shown that he has arrived and is going to be a good running back in this league. You could tell that he is getting his footing now. It is not an easy transition from college to the NFL level. It might have taken some more weeks, but Jeanty has been running the ball well recently. That is something he wants to continue to do moving forward. If he can do that consistently, it is going to make this Raiders team way better.
Ashton Jeanty Makes Big Move
Now, Jenaty has made a huge change going into the team's Week 7 game. Jeanty got a new agency that is going to represent him. It is a very well known one in all of sports. Klutch Sports will now be representing Jeanty.
"Excited to welcome new client, Ashton Jeanty, to Klutch Sports!" said President of Football of Klutch Sports Nicole Lynn on X/Twitter.
Now, Jeanty will turn his attention to Week 7. Jeanty and the Raiders will be in a tough battle. They will face their long-time AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, on the road. Jeanty is looking to make his presence felt in a big way in his first game against the Chiefs.
