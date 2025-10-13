How Raiders' Win Over Titans Proved TE Michael Mayer's Value
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were bit by the injury bug early this season. Although they have not sufferd as many injuries as last season, they have suffered more impactful injuries this season.
Injuries to Kolton Miller, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer and Jackson Powers-Johnson have all impacted the Raiders on some level during the first five games of the season. All of those injuries are significant for a top-heavy Raiders roster, but the injury to Mayer has quietly led to significant issues.
Mayer returned vs. the Tennessee Titans, though, and made quite the impact.
The Raiders missed Mayer just as much on special teams as they did on offense. Some of the special teams miscues the Raiders had during their four-game losing streak were a result of Mayers' absence.
After the Raiders' win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted Mayer's importance.
"We don't want to miss his contribution there, because he's a stud and what he does on special teams helped us again today there,” Carroll said.
“He had a big game. Coming back, he's been waiting for weeks to get back out there, so he's pretty hungry for a couple terrific catch and runs, and then the touchdown play was a stud-ly play as well. So, he was really fired up about getting in the end zone."
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was arguably the person who most impacted by the loss of Mayer, especially in conjunction with the loss of Bowers. Following Sunday's win, Smith praised Mayer's performance.
"It was awesome to have Mike back. As you can see, he played a phenomenal game. He's tough as crap, man. He plays so hard every single game. Him, Brock, and couple other guys that are my safety net. I feel good when those guys are in the game, they do a great job. They make us better."
Heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Titans, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained what it meant to have Mayer back in the lineup. Mayer's absence has undoubtedly impacted Kelly's ability to call plays, as the Raiders' offense is heavily based around its tight ends.
"Yeah, everything. I mean Mike [Michael Mayer], we've always considered Mike a starting tight end in this league, and we're fortunate with Mike and Brock that we have two starting tight ends in this league. So to have both of them out, was kind of a different deal for everybody,” Kelly said.
“For Geno in his comfort zone and where he is a tight end, and for me in our comfort zone where we are a tight end. But to have Mike back, I think he's played really well in the other four games that he played, and to get him back in this one is - because he didn't really play in the Commanders game, so really the three games he played, I thought he was really, really good. So we're excited to get him back, and we're going to need him."
