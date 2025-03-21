Raiders Predicted to Add Veteran WR Allen
The Las Vegas Raiders offseason got to a slow start and then hit the ground running fast ever since signing new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. The new leadership in Las Vegas got to work filling needs going into the 2025-26 campaign.
One of the bigger acquisitions of the offseason for the Raiders was landing quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Not only does Smith provide veteran leadership, he also provides a strong and consistent name to pencil in at the quarterback position.
Tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers led the franchise last season in receiving yards, both collecting over 1,000. The addition of Smith throwing to these two will work in some cases, but not all the time if opponents catch on quick. The Raiders need a strong third receiving option.
According to NFL.com's Nick Shook, the Raiders would bring in that exact piece missing in the puzzle, in the form of veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. The former third round draft pick in the 2013 NFL Draft has had himself quiet a career, and could easily add another historic franchise to his list.
"When I watched the Raiders scrape together a few wins late last season, I was constantly reminded of how physically small their receiving corps was, with Tre Tucker and DJ Turner, both 5-foot-9, contributing a fair amount. Yes, they do have 2024 receiving leader Jakobi Meyers , who is 6-2, in the fold already, but with Turner hitting the market, why not bring another taller target in to help Geno Smith?," Shook wrote.
The addition of Allen alongside Meyers as the one two punch of wide receivers, the Raiders offense could see the pass game improve from what it was last season. Even though the Raiders heavily relied on their pass game given the struggles on the ground, Allen could be the missing piece in the operation to get back to playing competitive football.
"By the end of last season, Las Vegas felt like an afterthought, but by hiring Pete Carroll and acquiring Smith, the Raiders quickly shifted their identity and now appear focused on climbing up the NFL ladder, with a group of veterans leading the way. Adding Allen to the mix will be fun, I promise," Shook wrote.
