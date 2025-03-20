Raiders' Smith Trade Named Top 10 Offseason Move
The Las Vegas Raiders' trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named the eighth-biggest move of the offseason by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Is Smith, 34, a long-term solution for a longstanding quarterback problem in Las Vegas? Unlikely," wrote Sullivan. "Does Geno's spirited play style and personality mask some of his forced-throw tendencies? Probably. The Raiders needed someone -- anyone -- under center, though, and Smith offered far more arm talent and on-field zeal than most available veterans. His arrival also shouldn't preclude them from drafting a successor."
What Smith offers is a suitable starting quarterback who can run the show for Pete Carroll while the Raiders look for a viable long-term option. Whether that is New England Patriots backup Joe Milton III, or a quarterback in the 2025 or 2026 NFL Drafts is anyone's guess at this moment.
The move for Smith triggered what would be Sullivan's No. 9 biggest move -- quarterback Sam Darnold signing with Seattle for three years and over $100 million.
"Don't be too fooled by the money here," wrote Sullivan. "In some ways, Darnold feels less like an upgrade and more like a younger version of Geno Smith -- gifted and aggressive but intermittently reckless when everything isn't tidy in front of him. The seven-year age gap isn't nothing, though, so the longer-term upside is here after Darnold's 2024 breakout with the Minnesota Vikings. This move isn't just about Darnold, though; dealing Smith also netted Seattle a third-round pick, and the Seahawks can easily cut ties after 2025 if needed."
Smith proved to trigger a chain reaction this offseason, as suggested by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Several moves of the 2025 offseason have already had clear ripple effects, however. Quarterback deals come first to mind," wrote Benjamin. "Take the Las Vegas Raiders, for example. Their quick strike for a proven veteran ended up changing the market of arguably the top free agent on the market, and forcing at least a few other teams to take detours in search of their own quarterback help. For every action, they say, there is an equal reaction, and that often plays itself out during the frantic roster-shuffling of this time of year.
" ... Smith's trade out of Seattle was the clearest indication in years that the Seahawks are playing the long game at quarterback. Going from Russell Wilson to a surprisingly rejuvenated Smith was a nice story, but now Seattle is pivoting to a quarterback in Sam Darnold who is seven years younger. (Don't forget Smith's deal also netted the Seahawks a third-round pick, which could be used for another dart throw at the position.) Smith's move to Las Vegas, meanwhile, means the Raiders won't be nearly as rushed to insert a young quarterback, provided they acquire one sooner rather than later, under new coach Pete Carroll."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.