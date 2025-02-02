Raiders Star Brock Bowers is Just Getting Started
The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold with their first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting tight end Brock Bowers. After one year in Las Vegas, the Raider Nation has already adopted Bowers as one of their own, and lucky for them, he seems to be just getting started.
Bowers had several "breakout" games in the 2024-25 season. The first came in game two, where Bowers dropped 98 receiving yards in nine completions against the Baltimore Ravens. Quickly, Bowers taught the fanbase that his "breakout game" is just an everyday occurrence.
After dropping a record breaking 1,194 receiving yards as a rookie tight end, Bowers averaged 70.2 yards all season long. Breaking the 100+ receiving barrier twice on the season, the Raiders could quickly turn their rebuild around if Bowers can keep this production up.
Even with a new head coach in Pete Carroll, the coaching staff can do nothing but smile knowing they have Bowers on the roster. While he typically keeps to himself, he makes sure his actions on the field does all the talking for him. When he does want to talk, winning is the only thing on his mind when it comes to football.
"I feel like when I'm the football field, just got to flip a switch," Bowers said. "Playing the game blocks everything else out, blocks out the noise. And you just throw out any distractions but what you're doing and everything outside of there is just whatever. Seeing the person across from me and being like, 'Man, I need to beat this guy.' It's just that competitive streak and wanting to win."
At only 22 years old, Bowers is one pace to be a problem for the rest of the AFC West division. In fact, in division play this past season, Bowers recorded 441 receiving yards in the six divisional games played for the Raiders this season, which gives him an average of 73.5 receiving yards per divisional game.
Bowers is the exact kind of player coach Carroll will use in several situations. A pairing of Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and an additional piece either through the draft or free agency could send the Raiders up the charts quicker than doubters would imagine.
