Analyzing the Raiders' Terrible, No-Good Performance vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders' season continues to take steps in the wrong direction after yet another head-scratching performance. Las Vegas has emphasized competing all offseason, only to not do so when it counted the most.
Raiders' Disappointing Outing
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports analyzed the Raiders' dud of a performance against the Chiefs. Sullivan noted his belief that the Raiders' offense is completely broken and may be broken beyong repair. Luckily the Raiders have a few players that are injured who could return to improve things.
"The Raiders are broken on offense, and Geno Smith doesn't seem to be the answer. With seven minutes left in the 31-0 blowout against the Chiefs, Pete Carroll sent Smith to the bench for Kenny Pickett," Sullivan said.
"One would think Pickett would want to use this opportunity to possibly push the conversation towards him getting a crack as the starter and put his best foot forward. Well, the opposite happened. On his very first snap, Pickett bobbled it, the ball hit the ground, and Kansas City recovered the fumble. Not exactly a compelling case for a quarterback change.
Following Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, Smith explained what he believes went wrong for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas has many things they must improve upon, especially Smith. The Raiders' issues go far beyond Smith, but him improving his play would likely lead to others doing so as well.
“I think guys are maybe trying a little too hard. I can’t speak to everybody, but when I assess it from my point of view, I think maybe guys are just trying a little too hard. Guys want to win. Guys sacrifice a lot to go out and play this game. When you are not getting the outcome or the results that you want, frustration will set in with some guys,” Smith said.
“Whether or not that’s the case, you always have to think about the bigger picture and think about when you make mistakes and when you have penalties and turnovers, you’re not just hurting yourself, you’re hurting the team and the other guys around you, other guys that are sacrificing each week. It’s always bigger than one person or one player. It’s a team game. We all have to go out there and make plays."
