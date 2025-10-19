Raiders' Carroll, Chiefs' Reid Meet Again in Week 7 Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 matchup will pit two of the best coaches in league history against each other once again.
Rivalry or No Rivalry?
The Raiders and Chiefs are one of the more notable divisional rivalries in the National Football League. The two teams first faced each other in 1960. They have made for several marquee matchups, especially over the past two seasons.
Still, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll does not see the Raiders' matchup with the Chiefs as a rivalry game. Shortly before practicing this week, Carroll explained his mindset on the Raiders' Week 7 duel with the Chiefs. Carroll knows the Raiders have a tough task on their hands.
“I don't see it as a rivalry, in that regard, the way that you're thinking of it. I mean, this is an opportunity against a team that has dominated our division for a long time, and you have to beat good teams if you're going to be any good, and you have to beat good teams in your division if you're going to be any good. And so, it's a great opportunity for us to play these guys. They're kind of rolling right now. They've been going good the last few weeks, and it's going be very difficult," Carroll said.
As a well-respected head coach in the league, Carroll acknowledged how Chiefs' Head Coach Andy Reid's success throughout the league. Carroll and the Raiders hope to one day get where the Chiefs are in the division and have been among the league's best for most of the past decade.
“Oh, man. Andy's [Reid] always been a great coach. He always has been and everywhere he's been. We all get knocked around some during the process of it, but to sustain, I think it's 10 years in a row they've won the division, I mean, that's remarkable, incredible consistency,” Carroll said.
“And that's because he's got it all in hand. He knows the whole thing. His team plays well in all three phases. They play complementary football all the time. They've been doing it for the longest time, and it's sustained and it's beyond reproach. You can't even challenge anything that he's done. He's done great."
