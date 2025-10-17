Why the Raiders Face an Uphill Battle vs. the Chiefs
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense must plan for a shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. At the very least, the Raiders' offense must do what it can to not put their defense in bad positions, as has been the case far too often this season.
The Raiders' Uphill Battle
The Raiders' offensive line has had its ups and downs this season, as they continue to learn Chip Kelly's offense. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained the challenges the Chiefs' defense will present to Las Vegas' offense on Sunday.
"Well, Spags [Steve Spagnuolo] is a tremendous coordinator. He's been around, he's seen it all, he's done it all. He's game planned against the very best for years and years, and they've played winning championship football for years,” Carroll said.
“So, they make great decisions. They make great adjustments. Their game plans are difficult. They utilize their personnel really well. And he's got a feel for when to be aggressive and when not to. So, I mean, he's got all of the elements of a great coordinator."
Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly knows how difficult it will be to work against the Chiefs on Sunday. Before practicing this week, Kelly noted how complex Kansas City's defense is. Las Vegas must find a way to move the ball without some of its most critical playmakers.
"I think with Stags [Steve Spagnuolo], is that he does everything and he does everything well. There are some people that try to dabble in everything, and they're not good at anything, but he has a way, in whatever his system is, that their players truly understand what they're doing. They work in sync all the time. Linebackers will drop as deep as defensive backs. Defensive backs will play up front," Kelly said.
“I think they can mix and match who's playing what positions. You'll see a linebacker as a D-lineman. It all fits together when you watch the tape of the 11 guys all working in unison. But then when one of the things that struck us, when I'm just looking at the depth chart overall, is how many years everybody's been there with him.
