Breaking Down Raiders' Safety Jeremy Chinn
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things going in the right direction in 2025. The big question for the Raiders is how the defense will look next season. The Silver and Black had a lot of key players leave in free agency this offseason.
But the Raiders also made a couple of moves to get their own free agent signings to take their place. New head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek made the decision not to overpay players who were looking for new contracts, and instead signed players that they believe will help the team win more games next season and fix the things they are trying to do in Las Vegas.
The safety position for the Raiders is going to be interesting to see. The Raiders are going with Isaiah Pola-Mao to lead the way in the secondary at the safety position.
The Raiders lost Tre'Von Moehrig in free agency. But Pola-Mao showed last season that he is ready to take the next step to be a top safety in the league. The team also brought in veteran safety Jeremy Chinn to take the other safety position.
The good news for the Raiders is that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has done a great job in getting all his defensive players ready, and they have found success when they take the field. Graham will look to do that again with the safeties in 2025.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what value Jeremy Chinn brings to the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I want to talk about Jeremy Chinn," said Carpenter. "I really like Chinn a lot ... I think Chinn brings a little bit of versatility that Moehrig did not. And at the price the Raiders got him, they stole Chinn. There is your two starting safeties, IPM and Jeremy Chinn. And they are good. I do not think they are the best safety combo in the NFL but I got them in the top seven."
"They are that good. Where you start to get in trouble with the safeties is depth. There are some young guys with a lot of promise. But could you, should you, would you, do not cut it in the NFL. You've got to go out there and eat. You've got to go out there and produce."
