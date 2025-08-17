5 Takeaways from Raiders' Preseason Win Over the 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers followed up their joint practice with a preseason matchup on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas had another productive outing this week and is one step closer to the regular season.
Below are a few takeaways from the Raiders' preseason loss against the 49ers.
Jeanty Shines
Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, the Raiders only gave running back Ashton Jeanty a limited look and that was behind several backup offensive linemen. All of the Raiders' offensive starters played against the 49ers and Jeanty's performance reflected as much. Las Vegas' starting offensive line opened up running lanes for Jeanty, allowing him to display his potential in the Raiders' offense. Jeanty's 33 yards on seven carries is nothing to write home about, but his 13-yard first quarter run is just the tip of the iceberg for Jeanty and the Raiders' ground game.
Raiders’ Run Defense
In training camp and in their matchup against the 49ers, it is clear that if their defense remains healthy, it should be difficult to run against the Raiders' starting defense. While the unit may give up the occasional big play on the ground, through the preseason, there is reason to believe the Raiders' run defense will be a strength.
Depth Issues
The backup unit will be a competitive group, but there is a massive drop-off from their starters to the players behind them on the depth chart. This is especially the case along the offensive and defensive lines. This has also been evident in training camp and was apparent in their joint practice against the 49ers.
Chip Kelly
Although Kelly's playcalling was on display with the starters in the game, there were times the Raiders' offense had productive plays, even with their reserves in the game. This is proof Kelly's scheme has the potential to be a serviceable one, even if it happens to be missing a skill player or two.
Third-Down Issues
It is only the preseason, and most teams do little game planning heading into exhibition games. ' starting defense allowed the 49ers to convert on 60 percent of their third downs in the first half. Overall, this may not be an issue, but it is something to keep an eye on. There were multiple times when the Raiders' starting defense played solid football on first and second down, only to give up a first down on the third-down play. The 49ers' third-down conversions came primarily through the air, which is another aspect of the Raiders' defense to keep an eye on.
EXTRA: Raider Nation
Raiders fans have longed for a team they can root for. Although the Raiders still have a long way to go, Raiders fans showed up and were loud. The 49ers fans in red attire were undoubtedly noticeable, but Raiders fans vocally made their presence felt when the Raiders had productive plays on the field. It was evident that the Raiders' fanbase is ready to see a more competitive football team and that they believe this team could be worth rooting for. The Raiders have put in the work, and any help they can get from their fans, especially at home, would go a long way. The Raiders must build more of a homefield advantage than they have had recently; winning more games would go a long way in ensuring that .
