The Lone Bright Spot on the Raiders Offense

It's no secret that the offense for the Las Vegas Raiders has struggled mightily in 2025. They're bottom of the league in rushing yards, points per game, passing yards, and average yards per game. The only area they excel at is turnovers, as they're top ten in that category.

Their firing of Chip Kelly shows how bad their offense has gotten as of late, and their making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league shows their incompetence. Despite all their flaws, there's one shining jewel in their offense that shines through.

2024 NFL Draft Regrade

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article regrading all of the first-round picks made in the 2024 NFL draft two seasons into their career. The Raiders selected Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick, and he was an immediate success. Wilson could give them no less than an A+ for their home run selection.

"It's not even an exaggeration to say that Bowers was one of the best non-quarterbacks in the league in 2024. And had there been a redraft, no one would have faulted, say, the Cardinals for taking Bowers over Harrison with the fourth-overall pick", said Wilson.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) practices before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Raiders have gotten immense value from their mid-rounder, and it showed that it pays off to wait. They desperately needed a quarterback in this draft class, but instead of reaching on a prospect that didn't deserve to be taken in the first round, they took the best player available, and it's worked out fabulously for them.

"Bowers has battled a knee injury for much of the 2025 season (he suffered it in the opener vs. the Patriots), but as he works his way back to full health, he's again proven how important he is to an otherwise hard-to-watch Raiders offense".

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Bowers hasn't been able to replicate the success of his Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist season, he does have at least two games this season with more than 100 yards. Surprisingly, Bowers has only caught three touchdowns so far, and they all came from one game. As of now, Bowers and Ashton Jeanty should be the only offensive players the Raiders think about moving forward with.

Bowers has shown that he's their best offensive weapon time and time again, but it's hard to get him going with middling quarterback play and constant double teams. Hopefully, with the firing of Kelly, the Raiders go back to the drawing board and feed him the ball, as they should've been doing all along.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on how great Bowers has been WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.