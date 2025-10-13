Former Raiders Icon Calls Out Chip Kelly
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they expected to. They wanted to come out strong and start fast. That has not been the case for the Silver and Black, who again are behind the sticks and are looking to catch up.
That has been the theme for this franchise over the years. It is something they wanted to change this season, but the way that they have been playing has not shown that it is going to be any different. And it has been one area that was going to be their strongest.
Most of the Raiders' struggles are coming from the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders' offense has been awful, and some are even asking if this offense is worse than the one that was awful last season. The Raiders brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith this season to give this team a leader on the offensive side of the ball. But Smith has not played well this season, and it is looking like it was not the right choice by this new regime.
The Raiders also drafted rookie running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming into the season, many expected the Raiders to lean on Jeanty to give them a spark. To start the season, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and head coach Pete Carroll limited his touches and had everyone wondering why. Over the last few weeks, Jeanty has gotten it going, and it could be for one reason.
Former Raiders CEO on Chip Kelly
Jeanty went back to his stance from college that Kelly changed in training camp. Jeanty is useful to it and can see the field better. Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask had something to say to Kelly about changing Jeanty's stance.
"Jeanty is a spectacular running back," said Trask. "And yet the first thing Chip Kelly did was stay, 'I want to change your stance.' Wait a minute, he was phenomenal in college. That is why you drafted him. And now you are going to tell him to change his stance. Well, guess what, Ashton changed his stance back. I loved that Pete Carroll said he loved that Ashton reverted to his college stance and had gotten better since then. So, I do not know what Chip Kelly was thinking."
