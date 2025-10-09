Why Raiders Face Major Test vs. Ward and Surging Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium looking to win their first game at home and snap their four game losing streak. After losing 10 games in a row last season, another loss would bring up bad memories after a hopeful start to the season.
Ahead of the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll assessed the Titans. Tennessee won their first game of the season in Week 5 by surmounting an impressive comeback against the Arizona Cardinals.
"It does nothing but help. It was a fantastic comeback for them. It looked like they were dead and gone, and the big run that they had could have really kind of iced the score, but they just kept battling and hanging in there. And they really made a bunch of plays to make it happen. They earned every bit of it. To make a great comeback, you got to be way behind, and they did it. So, I think that will probably add a great deal to them," Carroll said.
Carroll noted that Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward possesses a unique skill set that the Raiders must adequately prepare. The Raiders have already faced several mobile quarterbacks, but Ward may be different than anything they have seen this season.
Although the Raiders faced Caleb Williams a few weeks ago, the Raiders had much more infomation on Williams than they do on Ward. With limited film on Ward as a professional, Carroll knows the element of surprise could impact Ward's performance and how Las Vegas defends him.
"Yeah, he's a very unique player. He's got a unique style about him, very athletic, very confident. He throws tough throws and he makes tough throws. He'll surprise you with his ability to find receivers and kind of in almost predicaments, but he finds a way to make things happen," Carroll said.
"I thought his finish in the game and the big throws that he made to get them back in there, there's three huge plays there, and they're all just gorgeous. He's got a scramble threat to him, of course, but he does really look for his receivers. So, he's scrambling to throw, it seems, but he poses the same kinds of problems we saw in Chicago."
