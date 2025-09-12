The Critical Adjustment Raiders Must Make vs. Chargers
The way that the Las Vegas Raiders have been going about their business since head coach Pete Carroll has taken over this team has been something we have not seen before. Carroll has this Raiders team on a whole different level. And now it is not just hype, but we are seeing it play out on the field.
The Raiders opened up their season with a huge road victory. It was a close game and one that the previous Raiders team would have lost. But when you have a new regime with coaches who know how to win and have experience doing it, it changes are lot of things. For Carroll, it is about the Raiders doing the little things that is going to matter the most.
Raiders Offense Adjustments
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders players showing up on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"We talked about them loading the box on Ashton Jeanty. They were not going to let him run," said Carpenter. "And he did not. That touchdown run was a great run considering all that he faced. But his blitz pick up was amazing. He did so many things right."
"Think if you look at the numbers, it did not look all that gaudy in terms of numbers," said Trezevant. "But if you look at the impact a lot of his runs and a lot of his pass blocking he made, it kind of speaks for itself ... Almost every time he touched the ball, he either fell forward or he made a positive play one way or another. Yes, you want more years, but he helped them win. Just him being back there as a legitimate threat to run is basically how they won the game.
The Silver and Black are also benefiting from have veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
"I want to talk about something that Chip Kelly did that was genius, and Chip took a lot of criticism, which made no sense to me, because he kept doing runs," added Carpenter. "The point is, if you do not do the runs, then there is no treat. But the fact that you are going to keep running him, they know that this guy can break one. I loved what Chip Kelly did."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.