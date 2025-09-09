Why Raiders' Secret Ingredient Can Make More Strides
The Las Vegas Raiders got a much-needed win to open up their 2025 NFL season this past Sunday. The impressive part of that win is the way the Silver and Black did it. The Raiders did not have the best game they know they could play, but still came out with a victory.
The Raiders took what the defense gave them, and it was a thing of beauty. The Raiders did not have a good game running the ball, but they made adjustments and were able to make plays throwing the ball.
Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty only had 38 yards rushing, but he did get his first career touchdown. The team tried to get Jeanty going, but they could not do that in Week 1. That was fine because it opened up the door for veteran quarterback Geno Smith to make plays by throwing the ball to the team's excellent weapons. Smith was finding his weapons left and right. That is something great to see. Everyone was getting involved, and Smith was not shy about spreading the ball around.
Raiders Offense
"As far as explosive plays, who would have thought that this football team, without a running game to be able to have explosive plays throughout the whole ball game?" said NFL Hall of Famer Eric Allen. "I thought the initial kind of assault on the Patriots and the running game was going to be able to kind of dominate. But it was not that. Geno Smith is just unbelievable. His first performance as a Raider. Just an incredible performance by this Raiders football team."
"Just imagine, our run game, we do not even know what Ashton Jeanty is going to be yet, and we are getting explosive plays," said former Raiders wide receiver James Jones. "Just think when he gets started. And then the play action pass. I thought Geno Smith played his tail off today. You've got a lot of explosive pass catchers. Jakobi Meyers can play. Brock Bowers can play. Dont'e Thornton can play. It is going to be tough to stop this offense with Geno Smith."
"A lot of chunk plays, and our run game is not even getting started yet. We are all excited. The play action pass was working, and Geno Smith is extremely accurate.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.