The Raiders Should be Optimistic Heading Into 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their offense, adding talent to nearly every position on the offensive side of the ball. After multiple seasons of fielding an anemic offense, the Raiders appear ready for change.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports listed one reason every team in the National Football League should be optimistic heading into next season. He believes the Raiders' addition of Ashton Jeanty is reason to hope for a successful Las Vegas season.
"The Raiders were downright terrible running the football last season. They ran for a league-worst 1,357 yards in 2024, giving them a per-game average of 79.8 yards rushing. Those fortunes will change, however, now that Las Vegas deployed the No. 6 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft to bring in runner Ashton Jeanty," Sullivan said.
"The Boise State star was a beast during this final collegiate season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. That production, combined with his blend of elite traits, has earned him comparisons to LaDainian Tomlinson during the pre-draft process. Even if he's a sliver of Tomlinson, it should be a night-and-day difference for the Raiders on the ground."
According to the Draft Network, Jeanty "boasts a dense, bowling-ball frame with a low center of gravity. He has good contact balance and can ping-pong off defenders after contact, with great leg drive to keep churning for extra yards. He excels on zone runs, where he can press outside and make quick, decisive decisions. His quick and sudden footwork allows him to plant and cut upfield if the perimeter is walled off."
The Draft Network noted that Jeanty's skillset matches exactly what the Raiders need as they continue to try to figure things out along their offensive line. Jeanty and the Raiders seem to be the perfect match.
"Jeanty is a fluid and electric mover with little to no wasted movement when changing directions. He is great at forcing missed tackles with quickness in tight spaces. Paired with his run strength, Jeanty is difficult to tackle on initial contact, especially when escaping the backfield. In space, he reads and cuts against defenders' leverage. His vision for finding lanes as they open is impressive. His eyes and feet are well-coordinated, allowing him to make effective cuts and jump-cuts into voided space," the Draft Network said.
"He is an effective space player with the ball in his hands. Jeanty operates as a safety valve and check-down receiving option for his quarterback. He transitions from receiver to runner quickly and will finish plays falling forward due to his physical momentum. He had more than 500 receiving yards in 2023 with limited route usage. Jeanty is an all-around playmaker at the running back position."
