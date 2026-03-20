One Comparison Makes Perfect Sense for Fernando Mendoza

All the talk going into the 2026 NFL Draft is going to be mainly about the Las Vegas Raiders and their first overall selection. Even though we all know who they are going to take, it is still nice to see what they have to say about potential Raiders future quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Everyone likes where this kid is going, and there are still some who think his game is not complete. That is fine, because what rookie has come into the NFL and has their game figured out?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is also seen as a cannot miss talent for the Silver and Black. Some have said that if he were in another draft, teams would have passed on him with the No. 1 overall pick, but that is simply not the truth because we cannot prove that.

What he can prove is the things that he has done in college and the good things he is going to bring to the football team, his character, and work ethic, which is going to work well on and off the field in Las Vegas.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is a quarterback that the Raiders have been searching for, and they are going to get him at the top of the draft. They have the chance to build something special, and it is going to start next season, and when Mendoza does go under center for the Raiders, everyone is going to say that it was the right pick for this franchise. When you need a quarterback, because it is the most important position on the football field, you take them. You do not know when this chance will be here again.

Mendoza is getting compared to some of the best quarterbacks we have seen play this game and some quarterbacks that are currently top quarterbacks in the league right now.

Jan 24, 2026; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza simliar to Joe Burrow

"His [Mendoza] size shows on the football field. First off, he has a presence in the pocket when you turn on the film, you go, who is this strong-looking lad, playing quarterback," said Chris Simms.

"Then you watch a few plays, and then the first thing you do is, 'oh man, the mechanics are flawless. Flawless to a point, of like I do not know if anybody comes to mind where I look at it and go, more mechanically perfect to this point of his career, coming out of college, other than Joe Burrow."

Simms is right on the money. Mendoza's rise has been very similar to Burrow's after he transferred from Ohio State to LSU, and he carries many of the same strengths and weaknesses. If Mendoza proves to be even close to what Burrow has been, then the Raiders have a home run.