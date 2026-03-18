Backup QB Options the Raiders Must Examine

The NFL has shown us over the last couple of seasons that backup quarterbacks are important.

Teams need someone who can steady the waters until the starter is healthy, otherwise that team won't have a shot to win.

The Las Vegas Raiders will not be immune to that next season. Injuries to their starter haven't been a problem over the last few years, but they need insurance behind expected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Aidan O'Connell has played well since joining the team in 2023, but he has never gotten a chance to be the full-time starter. The Raiders have kept him around as a backup because of his ability to command the offense and protect the football.

However, the Raiders may want an even more experienced QB behind Mendoza next season, and there are plenty of those players still on the free-agent market. Who might the team consider if they don't give O'Connell the QB2 job?

Let's evaluate a few options that make sense.

Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The 41-year-old has proven he can still play, and he would be a good mentor for Mendoza.

Flacco was traded to the Bengals from the Cleveland Browns last season, putting up a major performance with 342 yards and three touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns against the Chicago Bears.

Flacco has never really offered himself up as a mentor, but he could also be a short-term bridge until the Raiders feel Mendoza is ready. He's still on the market, so the Raiders should take a hard look at him.

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cousins was cut by Atlanta after a disastrous 4-year, $180 million contract didn't work out, and the Raiders would be able to get him for much less money.

The veteran still had a few good moments last season, including a 373-yard, three-touchdown game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is recovered from the injuries he dealt with over the past few seasons, and he would be a fine option if the Raiders needed a spot starter.

Cousins and Mendoza have similar personalities, so they would likely get along in the QB film room. The Raiders wouldn't get Cousins if he still believes he is a starter, though.

Zach Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks to throw a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

He didn't live up to expectations as the former No. 2 overall pick, but in the right system, Wilson could serve as a capable backup or play himself into another starting job with another team.

Wilson was most recently on the Dolphins, appearing in four games. He spent the previous season with Sean Payton in Denver, but he never appeared in a game.

Wilson has talent, but he has not found the right situation. Maybe that's sitting behind Mendoza and helping him learn.