WATCH: Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Speaks Before Practice
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders need rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to live up to the hype that comes with running backs drafted as high as he was. Las Vegas used the No. 6 pick in this year's NFL Draft to select Jeanty.
He is a talented running back that has the potential to open things up for Chip Kelly and the rest of the Raiders' offense. Las Vegas hopes Jeanty can help improve their ground game, which was near the bottom of the league last season.
Sunday against the New England Patriots will mark his first game in the National Football League. Jeanty spoke before practice.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Brennan Jackson spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: What are you most comfortable doing, hand in the ground, lining upright, what would you say you're most comfortable with or does it matter?
Jackson: "I think it just comes with doing it. I think I can get comfortable doing anything. Last year, obviously was different for me, being a two-point guy, whereas in college, I was always three-point. So, I think finding some familiarity in that again is going to be huge in my game. On the first two days, obviously getting the rust off. But no, I think it's going to be awesome. Just as I get more reps and accumulate the t ime on the field doing it, I think I'll find comfortability in it again."
Q: What is it about having that versatility, what was it that was so important to make you sure that you were a versatile guy like you are?
Jackson: "I think just being able to play in any scheme, finding new things to add to my toolbox, whether that be dropping back in the coverage or rushing the passer from different places on the line of scrimmage. I think it can all add to my versatility. But as I've been here, just kind of getting back in the groove of things and playing just three-down, four-down, both hands in the dirt, just getting back to doing that again has been really fun out there, just finding my comfortability back in that again."
