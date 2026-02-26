The Raiders’ New Direction Is Finally Clear — What’s Next?

Indianapolis, Ind.—The 2026 NFL Combine is half over, and every day, another piece of the onion known as the Las Vegas Raiders and the enormous task ahead of John Spytek and Klint Kubiak to rebuild it is revealed.

It is no secret that this storied franchise sits among the pantheon of iconic businesses that have shaped their industry. In all of professional sports worldwide, none is bigger than the Raiders.

In seven years of covering this franchise, it is the first time that the feeling (and we know feelings can and do deceive) and the tangible reality of action seem to be on the same page.

In the National Football League, the vast majority of rebuilds fail; the odds are stacked against Mark Davis, Tom Brady, John Spytek, and Klint Kubiak. So, in a time when failure is more a reality than an abnormality, there are ways to mitigate risk, to eliminate some of Mr. Murphy’s proverbial hiccups, and to try to ensure success in a time of certain uncertainty.

The Raiders are doing that. We are way too far away from declaring it a success, but we would be unfair and foolish not to recognize the excellent job being done so far.

Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast digs deep into several things that have stood out and offers clarity on what John Spytek and Klint Kubiak are doing to accomplish this monumental task.

The High Points

Foundation Principles Discussed

GM John Spytek is talking bluntly with Raider Nation about the truth behind the rebuild.

Klint Kubiak echoes the blunt truth about the state of the Silver and Black.

Klint Kubiak lists his “Best traits” for his next quarterback.

What is going through GM John Spytek’s mind as he evaluates Fernando Mendoza?

Kubiak throws red meat to the old school faithful by showing love to the fullback position.

There are two things that Klint Kubiak admits he can do to help his QB (Fernando Mendoza), and both things will conjure images in Raider Nation of the glory days.

In decades of covering the NFL Combine, Klint Kubiak admitted something he is looking for in the interview process that I have never heard, and I 100% agree.

