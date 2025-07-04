Raiders Identity Will Be Ground-Based
The Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach, Pete Carroll, is someone who is known to run the ball with his offenses. Even though he will not be the one calling the plays for the Silver and Black in 2025, he will have his input on what the offense will look like next season. Carroll has been known to beef up his offensive line because of the running attack he wants his teams to have.
Next season, Carroll will have a chance to see what his new rookie running back, Ashton Jeanty, brings to the table at the NFL level. Carroll and the rest of the Raiders front office took Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That was the first pick for Carroll as a member of the Raiders organization as well. Jeanty comes to the Raiders after having a historic college season last year.
One thing that the Raiders have to do better next season is run the ball. If they have any chance of winning games and being complete, they will need to be way better than last season with their rushing attack. Last season, the Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the National Football League, and no matter what they did, they Raiders could not figure it out for the whole season.
But next season, that will be a different story. The Raiders will be led by Jeanty in the backfield and other good running backs.
Our Hondo Carpenter and the Spun's Matt Hladik talked about how Carroll wants to run the ball on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Earlier in the week, we were with an NFL person, and we were just talking about rookies ... he said to me, I think Ashton Jeanty is going to be the Rookie of the Year," said Carpenter. "He goes, yeah. Pete is going to run the football. And he goes, he is going to carry the rock. And he goes, that offensive line is not as bad as the way people dump on it. I am telling you right now, I think if he called him AJ, I think he is going to be Rookie of the Year. That blew my mind."
