Raiders Must Build Momentum Early in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming with a lot of changes next season. The Raiders are looking to ride a different ship next season and get way more wins than they have been getting over the last few seasons.
The Silver and Black want to give the fans something to cheer about next season as well. Raider Nation is always behind the team, no matter what, but they want to see a good product on the field as well. The team will now get ready for the next step just before the start of the season. The Raiders will head into training camp with a lot to figure out, and position battles will be a good thing to see.
The Raiders have a lot of new faces, starting with head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll comes into the Raiders after taking off last season and has no coaching experience in the National Football League. The Silver and Black brought in Carroll to give the team the leadership they needed at the head coach position. This team is going to benefit from having Carroll as a coach and sharing his experiences.
One thing that the Raiders need to do better next season, if they want to have a successful one, is get off to a better start. The Raiders have been a team that has not had the start to a season like they would have liked over the last few seasons. They need a fast start, too, because they want to be playing in important games at the end of the season and not be playing catch-up.
Our Hondo Carpenter and the Spun's Matt Hladik talked about why the NFL is getting teams off to a slow start on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think fans sometimes expect the game to be really good early in the year, and it is not," said Carpenter.
"I think you do notice the difference in quality of play after the first couple of weeks are done. Things pick up," said Hladik. "The quarterback play gets sharper, tackling gets a little bit better, at least from the eye test standpoint. Teams look crisper are the first few games. I think that is a result of the different preseason schedules."
