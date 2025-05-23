Raiders' Wide Receiver Group Left Off Key List
The Las Vegas Raiders took Ashton Jeanty with the 6th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders were lacking at the running back position and Jeanty's explosiveness seemed to be exactly what they needed to boost their offense.
This makes it two years in a row where the Raiders have chosen to take a skill position in the first round of the draft (tight end Brock Bowers in 2024). While many doubted the front office's decision with Bowers, as they already had an up-and-coming tight end by the name of Michael Mayer, he broke all expectations.
During his rookie year, Bowers managed to break the all-time rookie receptions record (including wideouts) and was the second tight end in NFL history to record over 1,000 yards receiving after Atlanta's Kyle Pitts did it for the first time in 2021.
While Bowers and Jeanty will hopefully bring much-needed life to this Raiders organization, the wide receiver room has seemed a little shallow since the departure of All-Pro Davante Adams.
Pro Football Focus released their top 32 wide receiver list ahead of the 2025 season, but there was something missing: there were no Raiders to be seen.
As of right now, Las Vegas' top option stands to be veteran Jakobi Meyers. Going into his 7th season in the league, his experience will not only make him a better player on the field but a valuable outlet in the locker room as well.
Along with Meyers, the Raiders also drafted WR Jack Bech with the 58th pick of this year's draft. Many have high praise for the young man out of TCU, including his former college head coach Sonny Dykes.
"You're going to like him," Dykes said joining Eddie Paskal. "He's going to be a great Raider, he's going to play hard. He's tough; he kind of reminds me of some of the throwback guys with the Raiders. You're going to get his very best every day."
"He's a consistent guy," Dykes continued. "You build your program around consistency and guys that you know exactly what you're going to get day in and day out. He's the perfect guy."
The Raiders have a chance to do great things on the turf this season. All we can do is sit back and watch.
