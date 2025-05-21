Former RB and MVP Sounds Off on Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeany with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft to help bolster a struggling ground game. Jeanty, along with the many other changes the Raiders have made this offseason, gives Las Vegas hope for an improved roster and season.
2005 NFL MVP Shaun Alexander spoke with Kay Adams about his time in the league and how Jeanty can be successful. He noted that Jeanty's frame and stature could help him as he transitions to the professional level.
Alexander is one of only three non-quarterbacks to win MVP in the last 19 seasons. He certainly knows what he is talking about on the subject.
"You know what, you want to take every tip and every advantage as a running back. I think bending would probably be a little bit better because he can hide behind people a little bit better. Sometimes, when you're standing tall, the defensive people can see what you're doing."
Alexander is correct about Jeanty's stature and how it will help the talented running back in the league. Jeanty's frame factored into his collegiate success and why the Raiders draft him so high in a league that has spent the past few seasons devaluing running backs.
The Draft Network noted that "Jeanty boasts a dense, bowling-ball frame with a low center of gravity. He has good contact balance and can ping-pong off defenders after contact, with great leg drive to keep churning for extra yards. He excels on zone runs, where he can press outside and make quick, decisive decisions. His quick and sudden footwork allows him to plant and cut upfield if the perimeter is walled off."
"Jeanty is a fluid and electric mover with little to no wasted movement when changing directions. He is great at forcing missed tackles with quickness in tight spaces. Paired with his run strength, Jeanty is difficult to tackle on initial contact, especially when escaping the backfield. In space, he reads and cuts against defenders' leverage. His vision for finding lanes as they open is impressive. His eyes and feet are well-coordinated, allowing him to make effective cuts and jump-cuts into voided space.
