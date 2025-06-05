Ranking The Raiders' Offensive Trio
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the 2025 National Football League season with some new faces on the offensive side of the ball.
The Silver and Black went out this offseason and traded for quarterback Geno Smith to have a good veteran quarterback under center leading the way on the field for the Raiders. Smith will now reunite with head coach Pete Carroll, who believes in him like he did when they were together in Seattle. Smith and Carroll will look to get the franchise going in the right direction starting next season.
Then the Raiders went on to draft the top running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders took him with the sixth overall pick and Jeanty was a much-needed player that the team needed. The team did not have a running game all last season, and now Jeanty comes in looking to change that and dominate the league with the Silver and Black for many years to come.
And the best offensive weapon for the team is young superstar tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers had a historic rookie season in 2024. He has been declared by many as the best tight end in football after one season in the NFL. Bowers is a star, and he can do it all. Now that he has a quarterback in Smith, Bowers can even be better next season and take the league by storm once again.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently gave his rankings for top offensive triplets in the NFL and here is where he had Jeanty, Smith, and Bowers ranked.
Triplets: Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers
The Raiders will look much different in 2025, having changed a litany of the personnel on offense and defense. Nobody will be more crucial than Smith, who started for three seasons with the Seahawks. His primary weapon is Jeanty, the No. 6 pick, who will try to revive the league’s worst rushing attack from a year ago. Then there’s Bowers, who earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie with 112 catches, 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.
The Raiders are poised to have a strong offense next season. They have a good quarterback, running back, and pass catcher. Do not be surprised if the Raiders offense is one of the top offenses next season.
Find us today on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk about this trio.
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to talk about trio.