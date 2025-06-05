How Many TEs Will Raiders Carry on Roster?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll, who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek, who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp, and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like at the tight end position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"The first one is a lock," said Carpenter. "I think I only said this one time, and that was Dan Marino after a rookie year. He is on the road to a gold jacket. That is a big deal. I think he and Maxx [Crosby] are the two Raiders on this team right now that you can say are on the path ... and that is Brock Bowers. It is abnormal for a rookie to come in and make the Pro Bowl. It is uncornish for a rookie to come in and be the best player at his position in the entire league."
"The second guy, I am not saying he is a lock but he is close, Michael Mayer. The other day at practice, he ran a perfect route, Geno threw him open, he made an awesome catch."
"The third tight end I have making the team, three guys are battling for it. Ian Thomas, Justin Shorter, and Qadir Ismail are battling it out. If I had to guess today, I think Thomas may be the leader ... I told you from Qadir Ismail, he did some stuff now, I am going to be watching him closely now in minicamp. I think those three guys are battling."
