Raiders’ Wednesday Injury Report Provides Major Brock Bowers Update
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to their long-time AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 2. Everyone is going to have their eyes on this matchup, not only because it is a great rivalry game, but because it is going to be a primetime game that will be on Monday Night Football.
This is going to be a big game for the Silver and Black. It is their home opener, and that stadium is going to be rocking. It is also their first game in the division, and it can set the tone for the rest of the way when they face a divisional opponent. Last season, the Raiders did not win any AFC West divisional games. That is something that they want to change. And if the Raiders have any thoughts of winning the division, these are games that you must win.
Going into Week 2 the Silver and Black are a little banged up. Here is the first injury report of Week 2 that was released on Thursday.
For the Silver and Black, they had two starters on the injury report on Thursday. First on the offensive side of the ball, star tight end did not participate in practice. He is dealing with a knee injury. And on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Elandon Roberts did not participate in practice as well. He is dealing with an elbow injury. Both of these players suffered those injuries in their team's Week 1 win.
Did Not Participate
TE Brock Bowers
The Chargers had four players on the injury report on Thursday. Defensive backs Elijah Molden and Tarheeb Still were limited in Thursday's practice. Linebackers Denzel Perryman and Del'Shawn Phillips both did not participate in practice on Thursday.
Bowers and Robert's status for Week 2 is uncertain. The good thing for the Raiders is that they will have an extra day to recover and see if they can go, since the Raiders do play on Monday Night Football. If either of these players is not able to go in Week 2, that will be a massive loss for the team on both sides of the ball. These two are the best the Raiders have at their respective position.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.