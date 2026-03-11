The Raiders Standing in AFC West After FA Day 2

The Las Vegas Raiders have quickly improved what was one of the worst rosters in the National Football League.

AFC West Outlook

The Raiders have been at the bottom of the AFC West for most of the last decade, as the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the division over that span. In 2025, the Denver Broncos finally broke the Chiefs' streak, winning the division and nearly making the Super Bowl.

That is two teams that are technically ahead of Las Vegas in the AFC West. Until the Raiders complete their roster moves this offseason, it is hard to put them above the Chiefs, even without Patrick Mahomes. There just is not enough information to say that right now.

The only team in the AFC West the Raiders' latest moves have drawn them closer to is the Los Angeles Chargers. Still, the Chargers are a better team than the Raiders are right now. As it is unclear of what the Raiders will do to add to their roster during free agency and the draft.

This is the case for other teams, too. The Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos all have free agency and the draft to work through. As it stands, the Raiders are still the worst team in the AFC West, even after the second day of free agency, which included a flurry of moves on the first day.

The Raiders have undoubtedly gotten better. However, they and the other teams in the AFC West have too many unknowns at this point to say the Raiders are better than any of them. They are on track to get there. They have gained ground in the division, but that is all that can be said right now.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how critical it will be to have the right mix of players as they rebuild their roster. Specifically, the right mix of veterans and young players to develop and help fill their talent pipeline.

“I think it's very important. If you can find the right guys that play that position, and you can put those strategically in the different position rooms. And so, not that those guys need to mentor those guys, but just if they can watch a true pro prepare how they go about their routine throughout the week, how they take care of their bodies, how they prepare in the offseason. I think it's really valuable,” Spytek said.

“The onus isn't on the vet to mentor those guys. It's just on to do the right thing. And I've been around guys in Tampa for years that did it the right way, and that's why some of our young players were able to play so fast and so well, because they were around the right guys, they saw the right way to do things, and when they got a chance to get on the field, they were ready."