Raiders Reveal Hard Truths In Latest Unofficial Depth Chart

The Las Vegas Raiders give an update to their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 2 matchup against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Canelo

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 22-19 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders will be in a heated battle in Week 2. They will be facing off against their long-time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. This will be the Raiders' home opener at Allegiant Stadium, and that crowd is going to be rocking. Both teams are coming off impressive wins, and both are looking to get off to a quick 2-0 start and get ahead in the AFC West early.

The Raiders are hard at work this week as they are making some adjustments and preparing for their Week 2 game. One Wednesday, the Silver and Black released an updated unofficial depth chart.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For the quarterback position, it is not a secret that Geno Smith is the starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett is slated in as QB2. At the running back position, rookie Ashton Jeanty is the starter. Followed by Zamir White or Raheem Mostert as the No. 2 back. Dylan Laube is the No. 3 running back. The running back core looks to get going in Week 2.

The starting wide receivers are Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

At tight end Brock Bowers is TE1 and Michael Mayer is second-team.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

On the offensive line, it is Jordan Meredith at center, Kolton Miller at left tackle, Dylan Parham at left guard, DJ Glaze at right tackle, and Jackson Powers-Johnson at right guard. The Raiders' offensive line continues to build that much-needed chemistry. They had a good first game, but are looking to protect Smith better in Week 2.

For the defense, Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce are the starters at the defensive end positions. Adam Butler and Thomas Butler IV are your starting defensive tackles. Your linebackers are Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, and Devin White. Keep a close tab on Roberts to see if he plays in Week 2. He was injured in the win in Week 1.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) reacts with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In the secondary, the Raiders have three cornerbacks listed as starters. Darnay Holmes, Kyu Blu Kelly, and Eric Stokes. At the safety position, the Raiders' starters are Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn. The back end of the Raiders answered a lot of questions last week. If they continue to play well, this defense can be a top defense in the NFL.

Check out the full depth chart here:

