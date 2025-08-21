Raiders' Brock Bowers Earns Another Huge Accolade
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers is already the best tight end in the National Football League after just one season in the league. But for Bowers, he does not think about that at all. He is looking to be better for his team and help them in any way he can to win games.
Whatever the team needs, that is what Bowers is willing to do. Bowers is a team player, and he is going into his second year in the NFL with bigger plans than what he showed last season.
In his first season, Bowers broke a lot of records. He was also an All-Pro as a rookie and took over as the best at his respective position. Now with the quarterback that he has in veteran Geno Smith, it is going to make not only the offense better, but also Bowers. Bowers has been working hard all offseason on the things he did not do well last season, and he wants to do big things this season.
Brock Bowers Ranking
Bowers added another accolade to his young career on Thursday. Bowers was ranked No. 24 overall in the NFL's Top 100 list, and he was the No. 1 tight end on that list. Heading into his second season, Bowers has high expectations, and he is ready to be better than he was a year ago. It is going to be great to see what Bowers has in store for the team and himself as the new season is almost set to kick off.
"Raiders TE Brock Bowers was voted the 24th-best player in the NFL — and the No. 1 TE in football — in the NFL’s Top 100 list," said NFL analyst Ari Meirov on X/Twitter.
The Raiders have the best at tight end, and the offense can be run through him. Bowers is one of one, and he can do so much on the offensive side of the ball. He can catch, block, and his a big time playmaker. That is something you do not really see at the tight end position. But that is what Bowers gives the Silver and Black.
Bowers will also have a much-improved quarterback throwing him the ball in Geno Smith. That combo can be a special one this season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.