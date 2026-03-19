Raiders Must Quickly Develop Fernando Mendoza in Several Key Areas

Come next month, the Las Vegas Raiders will be selecting their future quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, out of Indiana University with the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders for a long time, and now he is as close to a lock as you can be for a quarterback going at No. 1. The Raiders are in much need of finding a franchise quarterback, and they have the pick to do it in this year's draft. Mendoza is almost a Raider.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is seen as the best player coming out of this draft and the best at the quarterback position. Mendoza made himself into the top pick of the draft. This time last year, no one even had Mendoza on their draft board or even being a top quarterback in the draft.

Mendoza had a great season in College Football last year, and it is not surprising that he did. He went to work every day looking to get better, and his character was a huge part of that. He is a great person on and off the field.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Things Mendoza will need to improve in the NFL

As for the Raiders, they have been searching for this type of quarterback for a long time, and they will get the opportunity to build around Mendoza and get the best out of him. That is something we would not have been saying about a quarterback going to the Raiders if they was a few years ago.

But the Raiders look like they have the right people in the building, finally, along with the right coaching staff, that is going to stay put for more than a few seasons.

Mendoza is a great prospect, but as with any quarterback coming into the NFL, there are going to be growing pains and things that Mendoza will need to get better at. That will come with time and experience in the NFL.

Jan 24, 2026; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"There is not a lot of evidence of him [Mendoza] down the field, getting through a progression one to two to three. His greatest superpower is that he avoids negative plays," said NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky. "So a lot of times, it is like number one down. There are not a lot of examples of that ... The second thing is, there are a lot of examples of his eyes, dropping, looking at the rush."

These will be things that Mendoza will get better at, as Mendoza is nowhere near a finished product. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be a huge part of his development.