Omar Cooper Would Be Massive Boon for Raiders' Long-Term Plan

The Las Vegas Raiders will continue their rebuild in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders will have a lot of draft capital to draft the players that they want and believe are going to be the future of the Silver and Black.

That is something that they have been looking to do for a while, and with the new coaching staff in the building, along with general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady, the Raiders are set up for a good draft. They are doing a great job getting things put into place.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, the Raiders are going to have to do that in the draft. There is a different feeling in Las Vegas right now with what the Raiders are doing with the franchise when it comes to the roster.

That is because they have the right people in the building, and that is what they have been waiting for. The Raiders want to build this the right way and not make the mistake that they have seen in the past. This is a different feeling going into a draft.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser (7) chases after Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) as he rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omar Cooper Jr. Right fit for Raiders

The Raiders will have the first overall pick in this year's draft, and the Raiders will have top choices for the rest of the rounds as well. We all know that the Raiders are going to take the top quarterback prospect with the first overall pick, in Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University. The Raiders do not only have their eyes on Mendoza but also one of his Indiana teammates at the wide receiver position. That is something they have been looking at this offseason.

That receiver is Omar Cooper Jr. Cooper was the top receiver at Indiana, and he made a lot of noise last season. Now he is making more noise as we inch closer to the NFL Draft next month.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I am going to tell you this right now, Omar Cooper Jr., he is the most consistent, reliable, toughest blocker in this class at wide receiver," said Draft expert Todd McShay. "His effort, his angles, his ability to sustain, the way he fights is unparalleled ... He is a faster Jarvis Landry. Omar Cooper Jr. is a faster version. It is like wide receiver Heaven."

He is not seen as a top wide receiver prospect, but he is climbing draft boards. Cooper is going to be one of the sleepers in this draft, and the Raiders are looking to get him.