How Many Rookies Will Make the Raiders 53-Man Roster?
Building a NFL roster is a constant and careful process, one that General Manager John Spytek and Head Coach Pete Carroll have been meticulous in constructing for the Las Vegas Raiders. For Las Vegas, the brain trust have assembled a fine variety of veterans, both incumbent and new to the desert, with young players, both via the draft and undrafted free agency.
This year's Rookie Class has plenty of talent, but there are only so many spots to go around. Just how many of the silver-and-black rookies will escape the final cuts and find their names emblazoned on the Raiders' 53-Man Roster going into the regular season?
In our most-recent 53 Man Roster projections on the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast", the Raider scould very well open the season against out east against the New England Patriots with a total of eleven NFL newcomers projected to don the proud Raiders skull-and-crossbones on their helmets.
Some, like prolific Boisie State Running Back Ashton Jeanty are absolute locks. But others, not so much. Jeanty's a rare rookie that's actually expected to start immediately for the Raiders due to his impressive physical attributes and amazing accolades in the NCAA. But what about the others?
The Raiders are looking to score more points in 2025, hence Jeanty. But the sixth-overall pick can't do it by himself. With the Raiders having significant holes at the wide receiver position, Spytek added three more rookies to the room that may project to be on the 53.
Jack Bech, drafted in Round Two is another lock as well because of his good size and ball skills The other receivers projected at WR are the 6'6" Dont'e Thornton Jr. and the versatile Tommy Mellott, who can make it more because of his return skills.
On the offensive line, the Raiders went back-to-back in Round Three, getting bigger and stronger with G Caleb Rogers from Texas Tech at No. 98 and William & Mary's Charles Grant at No. 99. These guys have the gifts to be starters well into the next decade.
To round out the rookies on offense, the Raiders brought in Cam Miller. The North Dakota State QB needs to develop into a legitimate signal caller, but has time to do so under Geno Smith and Aidan O'Connell.
On the defensive side of the line, DT Tonka Hemingway is another guy who seems to be a given, Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard raves about the promise of the South Carolina Gamecock. Hemingway can get seasoned behind Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler, and looks like a 10-year player.
The Raiders' secondary suffered some losses and could benefit from what CB Darien Porter offers. The Iowa State Cyclone has that rare combination of length at 6'2" and speed by running a 4.3-40 at the combine. A definite lock is Porter because of his coverage skills, speed and special teams ability. Youngsters who just miss the cut are CB Mello Dotson and LB Cody Lindenberg. But if they are on the bubble, there's a possibility that one can burst it
WIth only 25 locks on the projected 53-Man Roster, there are plenty of spots to battle for. The Raiders have a surplus of youth, but with 10-12 newbies projected to make the cut, GM John Spytek will have opportunities to add so much more to the roster.