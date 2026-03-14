Raiders Need the 2025 Draft Class Now More Than Ever

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will be remembered for the free agents they have brought in and will continue to bring in. It will also be remembered by the 2026 draft class the Raiders are about to bring in, spearheaded by quarterback Fernando Mendoza. This is a pivotal offseason for Las Vegas.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet, just as critical as the new set of players the Raiders will bring in via free agency and the draft, Las Vegas needs more from the players that are still on the roster. Specifically, the Raiders need more from their most recent draft class.

Raiders' Need More from 2025 Class

The Raiders drafted several players last offseason they hoped would have more of an impact on the 2025 season. Overall, the class did not make much of an impact, but that seemingly had more to do with Las Vegas' coaching staff in 2025 than they players themselves.

Las Vegas ' front office believes they have fixed the coaching part of the issue by bringing in Klint Kubiak to lead the way. That alone should make room for many of the players in the Raiders' 2025 class to contribute more moving forward. That is exactly what the Raiders need from that class.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026 season, the Raiders' front office has a plan that they are clearly determined to execute. Much of that plan is centered around the batch of free agents they will sign this offseason. However, a significant part of the 2026 season, is the further development of the 2025 draft class.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek shared his thoughts on where his first draft class currently stands, as they prepare to enter their second season in the league. Spytek knows just how critical the class will be to the turnaround he is attempting to engineer.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“I mean, I saw them every day in practice. I saw them get better. It was good to see a lot of them play more at the end of the year and have success. I mean, Tonka [Hemingway] had a bunch of sacks the last few games. JJ [Pegues] had had a chance to play. Charles Grant got two and a half quarters,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“So, I'm comfortable with where those guys are at. They're about the right things. They're football guys first. They're in the building training every day. I don't think Caleb Rogers has missed a day since the season ended right now. So, I'm happy with those guys. They're on the right path."

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) prays on the sidelines before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Raiders are set for a big offseason and an even bigger 2026 season. Players such as Rogers, Grant, Hemingway, and Darien Porter taking the next step would go a long way in the Raiders reaching those goals.

Las Vegas needs more talent on the roster, but they also need a talented 2025 draft class to take the next step this offseason.