5 Questions the Raiders Offense Must Answer Against the Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders need to address their offensive woes before the season is lost

Brock Vierra

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Las Vegas Raiders offense has been nothing short of pitiful this season and with the sixth game of the Pete Carroll era on the horizon, here are five questions the offense must ask of themselves before the season is officially lost.

1. Is Chip Kelly the problem?

Let's not mince words. Kelly was paid six million dollars a season to design a championship offense and in five games, the results have been nothing short of disastrous. Now there's plenty of blame to throw around but Kelly is the puppeteer of the offense and the production has been bland and depressing.

Chip Kelly
So it Kelly's offense too collegiate or is it the players? Either way, blame falls on Kelly but just how much will determine his future in Las Vegas.

2. What can the Raiders do right now to change the narrative on Geno Smith's tenure?

Geno Smith is slowly walking towards being yet another Raiders' quarterback bust. Actually, he's running at full speed. When the Raiders executed the trade for Smith, they were looking for a confident gunslinger who could deliver the proper ball, with the right touch, in the right moments and for a large part, Smith has done that.

Geno Smit
The one problem is that the target is the offense and Smith is firing perfectly placed bullets right to the defense. Maybe that's a bit much but in a collegiate offense, Smith is playing like his opposition is collegiate kids, not vested NFL veterans.

So what changes can the Raiders make right now to stop the losing performances because right now, the Raiders are playing against the opposition and Smith.

3. Can Ashton Jeanty run the Raiders to victory?

Jeanty is without a doubt the best rookie running back by miles and he's the only player who can instantly put a defense on the back foot due to his natural abilities and how easy it is to get him the ball.

Ashton Jeanty
But the Raiders are asking a giant task of him so will Jeanty be able to carry a franchise as a rookie?

4. Do the Raiders have a quick fire response to anything Cam Ward does?

Cam War
Ward is one of the better quarterbacks and making things happen out of nowhere. However, due to the shortcomings of the Titans organization, he can't sustain the output. Can and will the Raiders offense counter to Ward, ending any momentum they may generate?

5. When the Titans give the Raiders the alley to victory, do they have the ability to walk on the rocky path?

Cam Ward
The Titans will give the Raiders the oppertunity to win. Why? Because either late or early, they've given that same oppertunity to every team this season. If that oppertunity doesn't come, that means the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL. If the offense doesn't capitalize, it will be time to ask some uncomfortable questions.

