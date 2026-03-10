Raider Nation Buzzes Over Tyler Linderbaum's Signing
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season, and it impacted all facets of their offense. They couldn't get the run game going, couldn't protect their quarterback, and it all led to them having an offense that was a sight for sore eyes.
The offensive line doesn't deserve all of the blame for how bad their offense was last season, but it does explain why Ashton Jeanty didn't play up to expectations in his rookie season. It also partially explains why Geno Smith turned the ball over so much. How did John Spytek ensure this wouldn't be the case in 2026?
Raider Nation Weighs In
Tyler Linderbaum is one of the best young centers in the NFL, and the Raiders made the most of their cap space by signing him to a record-setting deal. He is now the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history and will be a huge help to Klint Kubiak as he tries to set the tone in his first year as head coach of the Silver and Black.
This had been a move that was speculated on earlier in the offseason, but one that posed its own complications due to Jackson Powers-Johnson. He had an excellent rookie season as their starting center, but transitioned to guard last season, and his play didn't hold up.
The team announced that instead of trading Powers-Johnson, they'll be keeping him at guard for the foreseeable future. Talent is talent, and it's undeniable that Linderbaum will be more effective than Powers-Johnson. The worst-case scenario is that Linderbaum gets hurt, in which they have a solid backup by sliding Powers-Johnson over.
Regardless of how the offensive line gets shifted, this was a big swing by Spytek and Kubiak and one that will sustain their offense for years. They will presumably draft a rookie quarterback with the first overall pick, and Linderbaum will be a huge help to Fernando Mendoza as he settles into the NFL.
Raider Nation is buzzing with excitement, and they should be. Spytek has been cooking in free agency, and if Mendoza is any bit what he looks to be on tape, the Raiders have a serious trajectory upwards.
I don't expect this to be the last big move the Raiders make in free agency, but even if they calm down after a big spending day, I would say this has been an excellent use of their cap space.
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.