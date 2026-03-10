Raider Nation Buzzes Over Tyler Linderbaum's Signing

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season, and it impacted all facets of their offense. They couldn't get the run game going, couldn't protect their quarterback, and it all led to them having an offense that was a sight for sore eyes.

The offensive line doesn't deserve all of the blame for how bad their offense was last season, but it does explain why Ashton Jeanty didn't play up to expectations in his rookie season. It also partially explains why Geno Smith turned the ball over so much. How did John Spytek ensure this wouldn't be the case in 2026?

Raider Nation Weighs In

Raiders signing C Tyler Linderbaum to 3-year, $81M deal with $60M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/YqetNxQwg9 — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

Tyler Linderbaum is one of the best young centers in the NFL, and the Raiders made the most of their cap space by signing him to a record-setting deal. He is now the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history and will be a huge help to Klint Kubiak as he tries to set the tone in his first year as head coach of the Silver and Black.

This had been a move that was speculated on earlier in the offseason, but one that posed its own complications due to Jackson Powers-Johnson. He had an excellent rookie season as their starting center, but transitioned to guard last season, and his play didn't hold up.

John Spytek after fleecing the Ravens for 2 1st round picks and getting their 25 year old 3x ProBowl Center Tyler Linderbaum in Free Agency pic.twitter.com/K5VzsBLXSm — ShifftttyyyQB1🏴‍☠️ (@raiders1022) March 9, 2026

John Spytek… I was your biggest critic last year.



But flipping 29-year-old Maxx Crosby (fresh off surgery) for two 1st-round picks…



Then landing 25-year-old 3x Pro Bowl C Tyler Linderbaum?



Yeah… I’m kneeling at the altar.

My bad for doubting you. 🙏🏿 — Obi (@3THWENT) March 9, 2026

TYLER LINDERBAUM IS A LAS VEGAS RAIDER!! What a wonderful day pic.twitter.com/DtLtSFQej3 — M Raider (@Raiderswmarcos) March 9, 2026

The team announced that instead of trading Powers-Johnson, they'll be keeping him at guard for the foreseeable future. Talent is talent, and it's undeniable that Linderbaum will be more effective than Powers-Johnson. The worst-case scenario is that Linderbaum gets hurt, in which they have a solid backup by sliding Powers-Johnson over.

Regardless of how the offensive line gets shifted, this was a big swing by Spytek and Kubiak and one that will sustain their offense for years. They will presumably draft a rookie quarterback with the first overall pick, and Linderbaum will be a huge help to Fernando Mendoza as he settles into the NFL.

@qb_fernando how do you like your #Raiders FA picks? Gotta be excited especially for Tyler Linderbaum as your Center! — Dave🏴‍☠️☠️🏈 (@rabinnation) March 10, 2026

Haven’t been this happy about my football team in almost a decade.. pic.twitter.com/VshfkzHV7i — ᴊʏɴx (@PrimeJynx) March 9, 2026

YESSSSSS GOD IS GOOOODDDDDDD, Ashton and Mendoza boutta have an O-Line https://t.co/jzw9Ir7Qow — 🌳 (@707OakRaider) March 9, 2026

Raider Nation is buzzing with excitement, and they should be. Spytek has been cooking in free agency, and if Mendoza is any bit what he looks to be on tape, the Raiders have a serious trajectory upwards.

I don't expect this to be the last big move the Raiders make in free agency, but even if they calm down after a big spending day, I would say this has been an excellent use of their cap space.