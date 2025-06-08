Why Analyst Believes Raiders Will Take a Step Forward
The Las Vegas Raiders are setting themselves up for a lot more wins in 2025.
The Silver and Black have had one of the best offseasons, if not the best one, out of all the teams in the National Football League. It is something that you do not see every day, from a team that went 4-13 and had no wins in their division the year prior. But the Raiders have a lot of turnover this offseason in a good way.
The Raiders brought in head coach Pete Carroll to give the team a veteran head coach and the leadership that they need to get going in the right direction. They also brought in general manager John Spytek. Spytek is great at finding the right players and pieces for teams, and now he will do that with the Raiders.
Carroll has brought in players who best fit the team and give the Raiders the best chance to win. Carroll wants to build a culture that is about buying in and competition every day, and has good leadership.
The Raiders will be better next season with the additions of quarterback Geno Smith, running back Ashton Jeanty, and Carroll. Now they will have a good chance of winning the AFC West and getting back to the playoffs. Something that they have not done since the 2021 season,
ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes also believes the Raiders will have a good season in 2025.
"Let us go with the Las Vegas Raiders," said Kimes on NFL Live. "Because I believe they have the second best quarterback upgrade on any team in football. Going from last year, Gardner Minshew to Geno Smith, and he is going to pair well with Brock Bowers and Chip Kelly. That is a hire I love of hiring head coach Pete Carroll."
"He evaluates the team. Hopefully he can help the defense, too. Pass defense has been a problem. I feel confident that it is a team that can become better than what we saw last season. It all starts at the quarterback position for me."
The Raiders will be a team that will be in the mix next season as one of the teams that have a bounce-back season. The Raiders have been put in a position to have success under Carroll not only for 2025 but for the future. They did a good job this offseason.
