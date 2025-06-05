Connection Between Raiders' Pete Carroll and Geno Smith Is Undeniable
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll before they traded for Geno Smith, and now they're both reunited in Las Vegas. Their days with the Seattle Seahawks may be over, but that doesn't mean they don't have another opportunity to play together again.
These two play so well off each other, with Smith having complete faith in Carroll and vice versa. The Raiders are attempting to accelerate their rebuild, and having an experienced head coach and quarterback duo will do wonders for how their offense operates.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published an article where he ranks all the new head coach/quarterback duos in the NFL. It's no surprise that Smith and Carroll ranked highly on the list, being number one.
"It's very possible, if not probable, that these two ex-Seahawks partners are past their prime. Smith is 34 and endured two uneven seasons after his award-winning 2022 breakout in Seattle. Carroll is 73, spent 2024 away from the sidelines and hasn't led a playoff victory in six years.
And yet, if you're looking for a high floor this year, it's almost got to be the new faces of the silver and black. Though streaky, Geno still possesses the kind of big-play arm the Raiders haven't seen for years.
Carroll, meanwhile, is a proven culture-builder whose infectious personality has the potential to bring the best out of unforeseen corners of the Las Vegas locker room".
Carroll knows the limitations of having Smith as the team's starting quarterback, which is why he must surround him with so much talent through the draft and free agency. Carroll and John Spytek must've come together to coordinate how best to set this team and Smith up for success.
Carroll saw firsthand when Smith burst onto the scene, but he also knows that there can be moments where the offense stalls out when he's throwing the ball. That's why their draft pick of Ashton Jeanty and emphasis on running the ball is so important to this team.
Carroll knows what happens when Smith is tasked to lead an offense by himself, which is why leaning on their run game and taking the load off his shoulders will result in an efficient offense for the Raiders.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any offseason story from us again.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.